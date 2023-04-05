Snow drifts cover I-94 west of Valley City

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate-94 from Bismarck to Fargo due to blowing snow, icy road conditions, and near-zero visibility.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol shared photos of snow drifts covering westbound I-94 just west of Valley City. The Highway Patrol says the Department of Transportation snowplow operators have a lot of work ahead of them.

Drivers are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions. Highway closures are located at larger cities with adequate parking and resources.

Officials say many secondary roads across eastern North Dakota are blocked or impassable. High winds can create severe snow drifts on the highways. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

