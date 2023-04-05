Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Snow drifts cover I-94 west of Valley City

Westbound I-94 just west of Valley City, ND at 8:40 a.m. on April 5.
Westbound I-94 just west of Valley City, ND at 8:40 a.m. on April 5.(NDHP)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate-94 from Bismarck to Fargo due to blowing snow, icy road conditions, and near-zero visibility.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol shared photos of snow drifts covering westbound I-94 just west of Valley City. The Highway Patrol says the Department of Transportation snowplow operators have a lot of work ahead of them.

Drivers are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions. Highway closures are located at larger cities with adequate parking and resources.

Officials say many secondary roads across eastern North Dakota are blocked or impassable. High winds can create severe snow drifts on the highways. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

stock graphic
Two children killed in rollover crash
File graphic of an ambulance.
Two boys die in train vs. pickup crash
Two arrested on drug charges following vehicle search
Two arrested on drug charges following vehicle search
Road Conditions
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Police: Teen charged in 17-year-old’s fentanyl intoxication death

Latest News

Snow drifting over a Clay County road on April 5.
Difficult travel reported in rural Clay County
NDT- Cooking with Cash-Wa – Cioppino - Seafood Stew: Part 1 – April 5
NDT- Cooking with Cash-Wa – Cioppino - Seafood Stew: Part 1 – April 5
NDT – Splash & Splatter Paint Room – April 5
NDT – Splash & Splatter Paint Room – April 5
NDT – Top Talkers – April 5
NDT – Top Talkers – April 5