Another April blizzard brings more challenges to North Dakota farmers and ranchers

Clint Coleman, who farms and ranches with his dad, uncle and twin brother near Baldwin, N.D.
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BALDWIN, N.D. (KFYR) - By early April, North Dakota’s farmers are getting anxious to start fieldwork, and on a few occasions have been able to get seed in the ground by now.

But this year, Mother Nature will once again push back planting dates. It is just another challenge in a year that’s been filled with obstacles for farmers and ranchers.

This is the life Clint Coleman has always dreamed of.

“I grew up this way and this is what I’ll always be doing,” said Coleman, who farms and ranches with his dad, uncle and twin brother near Baldwin, North Dakota. “It’s got its challenges for sure, but there’s nothing I’d rather be doing.”

This winter, the challenges have piled up as high as the snowbanks at his farm. Finding a needle in a haystack may have been easier than finding a haybale in a snow drift.

“We had to dig through a lot of snow to get to those bales,” Coleman said.

The Colemans are set to start calving on April 20.

“We’re really happy we bumped it back this year,” Coleman said.

They pushed calving back because of what happened last April.

“We had 200 to 300 calves during those blizzards,” recalled Coleman.

Of course, there are always a few calves that come early. They’ll weather the storm near the warm barns.

As he cares for the cattle, Coleman can’t help thinking of the crops he should be planting.

“We should be working on air seeders and sprayers and starting to think about getting seed treated and all that stuff, but we can’t even get to our air seeders,” he said.

Those air seeders are buried under several feet of snow. The Colemans aren’t the only ones pushing fieldwork back. Farmers across the entire state are adjusting their timelines.

“We will have a delayed or later than average planting date,” said Kurt Froelich, NDSU Extension Agent for Stark and Billings Counties.

But producers like Clint Coleman are still optimistic.

“This is going to be sunflowers,” he said, pointing to a field covered in snow.

He’s not thinking about if he will get in the field, but rather when.

“We’ll be in there in the next month or so,” said Coleman.

Because Coleman’s dream of working the land is one that Mother Nature can delay, but not destroy.

Coleman says another challenge with delayed planting is that now they’ll be planting and calving at the same time.

