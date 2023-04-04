Xcel Energy stages line workers in case of power outages

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With heavy snow and blizzard conditions predicted in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota, Xcel Energy is staging employees who will work to get the lights back on if customers lose power.

Xcel Energy tells Valley News Live they have increased staffing levels and put operational plans in place to make sure key employees, including line workers, are available and able to respond to outages from snow, ice, or high winds.

“We understand losing power can be a major inconvenience for customers, so we plan and prepare for weather that may cause outages. Xcel Energy crews are ready to safely restore electric service to customers as quickly as possible,” Xcel officials said.

Customers can help Xcel Energy get a jump on power restoration by reporting outages. You can report an outage online, by calling 1-800-895-1999, or through the My Xcel Energy mobile app. Once the cause of the problem is identified, customers will be updated with an estimated restoration time.

The Xcel Energy website also has an outage map that displays information on the number of customers out and anticipated time for power to come back on.

Other safety measure to think about during the snow storm include keeping your natural gas meter and associated piping clear. Xcel officials say icy build-up can dangerously interfere with the flow of natural gas to and from your meter. A snow-covered meter could also lead to a loss of service and freezing of inside pipes.

Stay away from downed power lines and always assume an electric line is energized and dangerous. If you come across a downed power line, leave the area and report it immediately by calling 1-800-895-1999.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.