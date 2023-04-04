Cooking with Cash Wa
West Fargo City Commission Backs Public Library

By Reed Gregory
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a unanimous vote, the West Fargo city commission has voted to support the West Fargo public library, as they join a group of North Dakota communities in an attempt to overturn House Bill 1205 and Senate Bill 2360 if they get passed into law.

The two bills, which are currently under consideration by the state legislature, propose significant changes to the way public libraries operate in the state. If passed, they would require libraries to collect and retain data on the internet activity of their patrons and potentially censor certain materials deemed inappropriate by the state government.

“In order to remain compliant, we would only be able to staff those who are 18 year or older.” said Betti Adams, the libraries director.

During Monday nights county commission meeting, Adams also explained some of the potential changes the library would have to make, if the bills were to pass.

“Adult and young adult driven collections, would require physical barriers or full reduction in material availability,” Adams said. “this would require additional staff to check I.D.’s for verification of age to enter certain areas of the library.”

Following Mondays vote, the city commission is now set to support the West Fargo public library as it joins a list of North Dakota communities in taking legal action to overturn house bill 1205 and senate bill 2360 if they do indeed become law.

