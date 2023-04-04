Cooking with Cash Wa
Two children killed in rollover crash

stock graphic
stock graphic(WBRC)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR BERTHOLD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two girls are dead following a rollover crash.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened along Hwy. 2 near Berthold around 11:45 p.m. on Monday, April 3.

The crash report says a 34-year-old woman from Williston was driving a pickup when she lost control, went into the median and rolled. The woman and the two children in the pickup were thrown from the vehicle.

One of the young girls was thrown onto the road where she was then hit by a passing semi. The other girl was thrown into the median. The 12 and 13-year-old girls were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say no one in the vehicle was wearing their seatbelts.

Everyone involved is from Williston, their names are not being released at this time.

