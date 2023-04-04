Cooking with Cash Wa
Two boys die in train vs. pickup crash

File graphic of an ambulance.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGBROOK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two teen boys are dead and one is fighting for his life following a train vs. pickup crash.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened on Monday, April 3 around 8:15 p.m. along 57th St. NE near Springbrook, ND.

Officials say a 17-year-old boy was driving a pickup across a railroad crossing without stop arms, when the pickup was hit by an Amtrak train.

The report says the train pushed the pickup down the tracks before it went off the railroad.

The 17-year-old driver from Williston, ND was rushed to the hospital. A 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were passengers in the pickup and died in the crash.

Both victims are also from Williston, ND. Names are not being released at this time.

