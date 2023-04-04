Two arrested on drug charges following vehicle search

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are in jail and are facing drug charges after police searched a vehicle believed to be containing narcotics.

Fargo Police say officers noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Grand Inn on 14th Avenue S around 5:45 Tuesday morning. The individuals in the vehicle later got out and went into the motel. Police say drugs were believed to be inside the vehicle, which prompted the request for K-9 assistance from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

When the suspects come out, they were detained by police while a search was conducted. James Forsberg, 26, and Desirae Daniels, 31, both without a permanent address, were arrested.

Forsberg is facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, and an outstanding warrant. Daniels is facing possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

