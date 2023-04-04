Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Two arrested on drug charges following vehicle search

Fargo Police say officers noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Grand Inn on 14th Avenue S.
(MGN)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are in jail and are facing drug charges after police searched a vehicle believed to be containing narcotics.

Fargo Police say officers noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Grand Inn on 14th Avenue S around 5:45 Tuesday morning. The individuals in the vehicle later got out and went into the motel. Police say drugs were believed to be inside the vehicle, which prompted the request for K-9 assistance from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

When the suspects come out, they were detained by police while a search was conducted. James Forsberg, 26, and Desirae Daniels, 31, both without a permanent address, were arrested.

Forsberg is facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, and an outstanding warrant. Daniels is facing possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

stock graphic
Two children killed in rollover crash
State and county officials urge people to prepare for winter storm
File graphic of an ambulance.
Two boys die in train vs. pickup crash
Police on scene where the alleged shooting happened.
UPDATE: Man arrested after Fargo shooting
Christopher Doyle and his crew are removing snow off of a roof.
‘Homeowners need to be aware’: Snow removal businesses are trying to clear off roofs before storm arrives

Latest News

West Acres Mall closing at 5p.m.
Former President Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York for Manhattan Criminal Court, where he...
Watch live: Trump arraigned in New York
Gov. Doug Burgum signs bill to expedite $20 million in emergency snow removal grants.
Governor Burgum grants emergency funding for snow removal costs
Noon Weather – April 4
Noon Weather – April 4