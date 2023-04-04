Cooking with Cash Wa
Tax day quickly approaching

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -There’s only two weeks left to file your taxes by the April 18 deadline and there may be some changes taxpayers may want to consider.

One of the biggest changes impacting families is the child tax credit. Last year, families received $3,600, but this year it has dropped to $2,000.

“They’re going to have a less refund. That’s the difference really. Everything went back to the 2018 laws and the current tax laws that we have are good until 2025. After 2026, we don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Rhonda Herman, owner of Evergreen Tax Service and Accounting.

Experts also say your refund depends on how much you make and which tax bracket that puts you in. Once your taxes are filed, experts say don’t be too concerned if you don’t get much of a refund.

“Let’s just say your situation is that you are single, you don’t have any kids and you got a $1,000 refund, that means you gave $1,000 interest-free to the government for over a year. What could you do with that money and who better to spend it you or the government,” said Herman.

If you need more time, experts say file for an extension, but that doesn’t exempt taxpayers from paying owed taxes. The tax filing deadline for the extension is October 15.

