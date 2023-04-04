Cooking with Cash Wa
State Trooper injured after squad car is hit near Rothsay Minnesota

Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Around 2:45p.m. on April, 4th, a vehicle crashed into a parked Minnesota State Trooper Squad car while he was assisting another crash.

According to a social media post by Sgt. Jesse Grabow, the Trooper was parked West of Rothsay responding to a crash due to icy, slushy conditions. No other drivers were injured. The State Trooper is being treated for non-life threat injuries.

Authorities are asking to take precaution and to go slow if driving during these conditions and to move over for people and vehicles along the side of the road.

