ND Senate passes bill that would criminalize sexual reassignment surgery and gender-affirming health care for minors

By Justin Gick
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Senate passed a bill Monday that will affect medical professionals who treat the transgender community if it is signed by Governor Burgum.

The Senate voted to pass a bill that would criminalize sexual reassignment surgery and gender-affirming health care for minors.

What this means is that any doctor who performs these types of surgeries on children under the age of 18 would be guilty of a Class B felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

“I do not want them getting medical intervention that will have a lifetime of consequences. But with the second child, who am I to decide that the parent and the doctor are wrong? I feel like this is an impossible choice,” said Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo.

The other part of this bill would charge medical professionals if they prescribe hormone treatment or puberty blockers to transgender individuals under the age of 18. This would be a Class A misdemeanor, which would be punishable by up to 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine.

This will now head to Governor Burgum’s desk where he will decide if this bill should become law.

