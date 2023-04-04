Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

ND Senate advances bill overhauling state employees’ benefits

ND Senate
ND Senate(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The future is uncertain for pension-style retirement plans for new state employees.

Lawmakers advanced a bill that would transition the state to a 401(k)-style plan from a pension-style plan. It would be the most expensive bill in state history at about $5.5 billion over the next 20 years, and after a lengthy discussion Tuesday, lawmakers voted to approve it.

“Philosophically, I don’t believe that the risk of the market performance for an individual’s retirement should be borne by every North Dakotan and none of that risk borne by the employee,” said Senator Kristin Roers, R-Fargo.

”I have never heard anybody complain about being on a defined benefit plan. I’ve heard a lot of people complain about being on a defined contribution plan,” said Senator Dick Dever, R-Bismarck.

Next, House Bill 1040 goes to the appropriations committee. The final decision on this issue will likely be one of the last made when the session ends later this month.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

stock graphic
Two children killed in rollover crash
State and county officials urge people to prepare for winter storm
File graphic of an ambulance.
Two boys die in train vs. pickup crash
Road Conditions
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Police: Teen charged in 17-year-old’s fentanyl intoxication death

Latest News

Senate advances trans bills
ND Senate advances eight trans-related bills
Calf
ND farmers work to keep cattle safe through April blizzard
VNL @ 6: ND farmers work to keep cattle safe through April blizzard
6:00pm Sports - April 4
6:00pm Sports - April 4