ND farmers work to keep cattle safe through April blizzard

WHEATLAND, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cattle farmers and ranchers across North Dakota and Minnesota are working around the clock this week to ensure newborn livestock and their mothers are warm and dry as blizzard conditions blanket much of the Valley.

“It’s just another storm we have to battle,” Clint Dahl said.

The first calf of the year on Dahl’s rural Wheatland farm dropped at the beginning of February, but there are still about a dozen yet to be born. A calf born late Monday afternoon is now toughing out his first North Dakota blizzard.

“Calves can be cold, but they can’t be wet,” Dahl explained.

That’s why Dahl says providing shelter to his cattle is so important. He laid fresh and dry hay for the herd in all of his pole barns early Tuesday morning.

“When these calves are born and if they are born in the slop or the snow, hypothermia can set in like that,” Dahl said. “So, you want to make sure they’re in a dry area. Once they’re in there and they see what’s going on, they generally don’t stray from comfort.”

The bright side of it still being winter in April, Dahl says, is for the most part, the ground is still solid.

“The worst is when you start to see this mud, slop, this mess around here where the calves are into their bellies and the mom’s bags are dragging. That’s when you see a lot more ailments,” he said.

He says to be safe this week, extra checks will be done to make sure everyone is staying put, but also points out that even with cold weather and blustery blizzards, North Dakota cattle are resilient.

“At the end of the day, just giving them the proper energy and shelter, they’ll be fine. They’re tough animals,” he said.

Dahl says thankfully he hasn’t lost any cows due to our many winter storms this year, but says he has lost a few due to the stress of the winter itself. As for that new calf, Dahl says they were up and at em’ Tuesday morning and ‘as happy as could be.’

