MATBUS cancels all services for Tuesday and Wednesday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to the winter weather conditions in the Fargo-Moorhead Metro, all MATBUS services have been cancelled for Tuesday, April 4 and Wednesday, April 5.

The Ground Transportation Center (502 NP Avenue in Fargo) will remained closed.

MATBUS staff will continue to monitor weather conditions. Any future service changes will be communicated to the public on MATBUS.com, as well as on social media platforms, Rider Alerts and local news outlets.

