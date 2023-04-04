Cooking with Cash Wa
I-29 closed from Fargo to South Dakota

I-29 Closed
I-29 Closed(MGN)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate-29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border and North Dakota Highway 13 from Interstate-29 to Wahpeton due to blowing snow, icy road conditions, and near-zero visibility.

People are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions. Eastern portions of the state remain in a No Travel Advisory or Travel Alert.

Officials say secondary roads across North Dakota could become blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

