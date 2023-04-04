Flights canceled as snow storm moves in

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you were hoping to fly anywhere over the next couple of days, you may be out of luck.

An Allegiant flight bound for Phoenix left Fargo around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, but all other flights in and out of Hector International Airport are canceled.

No flights are coming or going at Grand Forks International Airport either. Four flights between Grand Forks and Minneapolis were canceled on Tuesday afternoon.

You can check current flight status by clicking on the links below.

