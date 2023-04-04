FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Major Storm Begins Today...

MORNING CURRENTS:

We are seeing snow on the radar move into our southern North Dakota Counties. There is a bit of a delay in the arrival of snow on the radar, and seeing that snow on the ground. However, the snow is starting to pick up quickly near the North Dakota-South Dakota-Minnesota border region. There hasn’t been much of a ramp up in the rate of snow either. Once the snow starts reaching the surface, it will become pretty heavy quickly.

The air in this region is already pretty muggy. As a result, we have seen a good bit of fog near the North Dakota-South Dakota border which has reduced visibility. Now that we are starting to see the snow enter the picture, we can expect visibility to drop even further. It will remain low for quite some time.

The winds aren’t too bad, yet. They are blowing out of the north or northeast at about 5-15 mph. It is tending to be stronger in the Southern Valley because it is closer to the center of the low pressure. We can expect the winds to increase later in the day.

Temperatures are in the 20s for most of the area. It is warmer in the south which will translate to wetter, heavier snow in the Southern Valley. The cooler temps in the Northern Valley will result in lighter, fluffier snow which, in turn, means that there is the potential for higher accumulations in the north. Temps in Lakes Country are sitting near freezing which means there is the possibility for freezing rain. It has the potential to be significant.

IMPACTS:

This system has the potential to be the most impactful winter that we have seen all winter. Most of the area will receive more that 8″ of snow. Many places could receive 1 - 1.5 FEET of snow, and some places could see up to 2 feet or even a bit more than that. A detail snow potential map can be found below under the “Weather Headline” title. Winds Tuesday will be from the northeast, shifting northwesterly by Wednesday with even stronger gusts 35+ mph up to 50 mph.

Closings and cancellations began rolling in late Monday afternoon in preparation for this storm. You can find the latest info on your VNL Weather App and news app as well as at the top of the weather homepage on our website.

As a result of this much snow and the strong winds, we will have significant region-wide travel disruptions, both on the ground and in the air. Emergency vehicles will need all of the space they can get if/when needed, so avoid travel if you don’t absolutely need to be on the roadways! Road closures are extremely likely. Drivers may become stranded if they try to venture out, especially outside of town into more open areas.

We could see potential power outages, snow drifts over 12 feet high (against structures like homes, buildings, fences), long lasting blizzard conditions. All of these impacts will become dangerous to people, pets, and livestock across the area. Heavy snow load on rooftops may be an issue.

Bottom line, take this storm seriously.

TIMELINE:

TUESDAY:

We will start to see the snow associated with the major winter storm enter the area from the south in the very early morning hours of Tuesday. The snow will already be heavy at times as it enters our area. It will continue to push to the north and to the east through the early morning hours.

By the morning commute, we will start to see the snow as far north as the I-94 corridor west of Fargo. It will also be impacting the I-29 Corridor south of Fargo toward the North Dakota-South Dakota border. Major travel impacts will continue from this point through Thursday as this storm moves very slowly through our area.

By Tuesday at lunch time, the snow will be pushing through the Highway 2 Corridor. At this point, the winds will also begin to pick up. From here through the end of the storm, we will see sustained winds of near 30 mph with gusts over 50 mph at times. Visibility will quickly become very limited. Travel should be avoided, if possible. Blizzard conditions are extremely likely for long periods of time.

By the evening commute, we will be seeing a band of extremely heavy snow stretch through the area. It will span from roughly, the Bemidji area, through the Fargo area, and into the James River Valley near the North Dakota-South Dakota border. This band of snow has the potential to drop snow at a rate of 2″ per hour. Outside of this band, the snow will be lighter, but still very hard.

By around bedtime on Tuesday, the band of heavy snow will have moved to the north. At this point it will be impacting the Lake of the Woods area, through Grand Forks, and into the northern James River Valley. This band will continue to stretch further south into South Dakota. The snow in the Southern Valley and Lakes Country will be lighter, but still moderately heavy.

WEDNESDAY:

During the overnight period into Wednesday morning, we will see another round of very heavy snow enter the southern Valley from the south. Again, we could see snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour from this band of snow.

By the morning commute, this second band of heavy snow will have intensified and will be impacting Northwestern Minnesota and into the Grand Forks area. Again, travel is not advised, if possible. Winds will continue to be in the 30 mph range with gusts nearing 50 mph. Further to the south, near the North Dakota-South Dakota border, the snow will be much lighter. In the south, the storm will be beginning to end as the system continues to the north and east into Canada.

By lunchtime, the snow will be wrapping up in the south. In the north though, the snow will continue. It won’t be as strong as it had been through much of the day on Tuesday. However, it will still be coming down in substantial rates. The winds will still be as strong or stronger at that point as well. Travel will still be extremely difficult.

By the evening, many locations in the south will no longer be seeing snow. In this region, the snow will become more scattered. In the north, the snow will still be more organized.

Through the remained of the evening, we will still have scattered snow in the south. In the north it will start to break up there as well thanks to the system moving out of the area. However, the Northern Valley will continue to see the scattered snow showers through Thursday morning.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: To end this week, we will have temperatures that continue to be below average. Thursday will have some snow lingering in our northwestern counties. This snow will be light and scattered, but could still cause low visibility as we will have a stiff breeze out of the northwest. However, by the afternoon, we should have partly cloudy or even clear skies. We will start the day in the single digits and teens, but we will end the day with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Thanks to the clear skies and northwest wind, we will see temperatures a bit chillier to start the day on Friday. Temps will be in the single digits and teens, but a few degrees cooler than on Friday. We will warm-up nicely, though. By the afternoon, a lot of the area will be above freezing. This means that our snowmelt and river runoff is delayed further.

SATURDAY - EASTER SUNDAY: Our weekend looks nice and warm. We have a chance for some spotty rain showers on Sunday. Temperatures on overnight on both days will be in the 20s for most. Both days, we will warm up to around 40 by the afternoon despite cloudy skies on Sunday.

TUESDAY - FRIDAY: Next week is looking much warmer. We will have mostly sunny skies all week. Morning lows will be in the 20s and 30s each night, while highs will be in the 40s or even 50s for most.

NOTE: The daily, warmer temperatures means the beginning of flood-related snowmelt and river runoff. The recent major snowfall pushes the flood risk higher into the forecast ranges. We will be here for you as we approach the impending flood season.

