Bird flu makes first appearance of the year in Minnesota

Bird flu has returned to MN less than four months after the deadly poultry disease was last detected in the state, the Board of Animal Health said Monday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Bird flu has returned to Minnesota less than four months after the deadly poultry disease was last detected in the state, the Board of Animal Health said Monday.

The detection was confirmed in a backyard mixed flock in Le Sueur County of south-central Minnesota, the board said. The site was quarantined and the 114 birds on the premises — mostly chickens — were destroyed to prevent the spread of the disease.

Minnesota’s last previous detection was in a backyard flock in Redwood County of southwestern Minnesota in December.

“We were fortunate to get a reprieve from the virus during the past few months,” Dr. Shauna Voss, the board’s senior poultry veterinarian, said in a statement. “We’ve been anticipating the return of the virus and are recalling our partner resources back to the fight. We continue to call on anyone who owns birds to stand up their biosecurity, especially during these next couple months.”

The outbreak began last year, driving up egg and poultry prices, and forcing the slaughter of more than 58 million birds across the country to limit the spread of the virus. With the outbreak entering its second year, and the spring migratory season for wild birds looming, there is no end in sight. And there is little farmers can do beyond the steps they have already taken to try to keep the virus out.

Officials say bird flu doesn’t represent a significant threat to human health.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

