19th Avenue North Fargo closed

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to reduced visibility from blowing snow, 19th Avenue North in Fargo will be closed between 18th Street and Dakota Drive starting at 5:30p.m. on April, 4th.

Traffic will be detoured to12th Avenue North between Dakota Dr. and 18th Street.

This closure will be in place until further notice. Residents are encouraged to visit ValleyNewsLive.com and follow The City of Fargo’s Facebook and Twitter pages for the most up-to-date information regarding road clearing and winter weather events in Fargo.

