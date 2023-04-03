A West Fargo High School coffee shop creates inclusive opportunities to learn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A peer-to-peer program at West Fargo High School is bringing students of all abilities together to form Packer Perk.

“It’s just a place where the peers can make coffee for staff and other students,” says Stephaniee Hoff.

Students say that Packer perk was inspired by what they were learning in their math classes.

‘We wanted to show them how to apply math in real life and how they can use their math skills in real life and help other people,” says Ava Abbott.

Through working at the coffee shop, students in the peer-to-peer program are able to learn money-handling, social skills, and the ability to give back to their fellow students and staff.

“My favorite thing to do at coffee cart is to make hot chocolate. I’m an expert at hot chocolate,” says Maria Thiebert.

Students tell us that Packer Perk has become very popular with both peers and staff.

“I’d say they’ve had a pretty good response and have been pretty busy throughout the whole time we did it and there was a lot of students who came so it was really good,” says Ava Abbott.

Packer Perk was originally hosted in the concession stand, but since has gone mobile, to a cart that is wheeled around the school. We spoke to a special education teacher about her involvement with Packer Perk.

“it was our first time doing it school-wide and we had an amazing turnout and amazing response. We were a little nervous that people wouldn’t come and buy coffee but we had to turn people way, we ran out of iced coffee. We had the amazing chance to work together, our peers and our students, you know, taking money, making orders, and having a great time, there was lots of laughter and fun involved,” says Holly Fiedrich.

Maria says that her favorite part of packer perk is giving back.

“I bring in the hot chocolates to staff and the reason why I did that is because it’s my job to do it for the coffee cart and I bring the hot chocolate because it makes people happy and I make them smile and I really like that and t makes them feel good,” says Maria Thibert.

