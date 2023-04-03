UND closing from tonight until Friday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota Police Department says UND will be closing at 8 pm tonight (Monday) until 8 in the morning on Friday.

Officials say this is because of the anticipated blizzard conditions.

Valley News Live will keep you informed with the latest in changing weather conditions, as well as closures, online and on-air throughout the storm.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.