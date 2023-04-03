Three arrested for vehicle pursuits over weekend in Cass County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two vehicle pursuits from over the weekend.

Officials say the first pursuit on April 1, just before 12:30 am, the West Fargo Police Department tried to stop a car for driving with no lights on in the 1800 Block of Sheyenne St. The driver fled north on Sheyenne St. and west on Main Ave. Officers then stopped the chase.

Later, a deputy with the CCSO saw the same car driving west on Main Ave., still with no lights on, at high speeds. The driver ran a red light near Bonanzaville, hit a road closed barrier, and entered I-94 traveling westbound. The deputy tried to stop it, which lead to a pursuit averaging speeds of 60 mph. The driver went off the road and into a ditch after reaching County Rd 10.

The driver, Manni Schulz of Moorhead, was arrested for 10 charges:

Fleeing a Peace Officer (Vehicle) – Felony C

Reckless Endangerment – Misdemeanor A

DUS/DUR – Misdemeanor B

DUI/APC (2nd Offense in 7 Years) – Misdemeanor

Assault on a Peace Officer (Felony C) – Arrest Warrant

Preventing Arrest (Misdemeanor A) – Arrest Warrant

Simple Assault (Misdemeanor B) – Arrest Warrant

Simple Assault (Misdemeanor B) – Arrest Warrant

Simple Assault (Misdemeanor B) – Arrest Warrant

Criminal Mischief (Misdemeanor B) – Arrest Warrant

The passenger, Rebecca Shulz was arrested for:

Preventing Arrest – Felony C

Failure to Appear – Arrest Warrant

The second pursuit was around 12:30 am on April 2. Officials say a deputy with CCSO attempted a traffic stop on a car driving with no lights, near 32nd Ave. and I-29 in Fargo. The driver fled into Moorhead and was eventually stopped by Moorhead PD. It was a high-risk traffic stop.

The driver, Darrell Boggs, was arrested and booked into the Clay County Jail for the probable cause of several Cass County charges:

Fleeing a Peace Officer (Vehicle) – Felony C

Firearm Possessed by a Felon – Felony C

Tampering with Evidence – Felony C

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Misdemeanor A

Carrying a Concealed Weapon – Misdemeanor A

Fictitious Registration – Misdemeanor B

