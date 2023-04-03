Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Survey finds nearly a third of Gen Z workers are not saving for retirement

43% of those surveyed attributed inflation as reason for not investing
Survey finds nearly a third of Gen Z workers are not saving for retirement
Survey finds nearly a third of Gen Z workers are not saving for retirement(INVESTIGATETV)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Nearly one in three Generation Z workers have not contributed to retirement savings in at least the past two years, a new survey by Bankrate found.

James Royal, a principal writer for Bankrate.com, said not investing at an early age could mean forgoing more than a half-million dollars in retirement savings.

“We’re talking on the order of hundreds of thousands of dollars over an investing or working careers,” Royal explained. “So, that’s a really significant amount of money that they’re potentially missing out on.”

The survey found the biggest factor Gen Z workers said was holding them back from investing was inflation or a higher cost of living.

“We all run into financial straits from time to time. We’ve got bills that have to be paid today and we can’t think about next week or next year,” Royal said. “But the thing is, resolve to save and develop that index investing discipline and then get back on track and move toward that goal.”

Royal said it’s actually never been easier to start investing. He explained the quickest way is to sign up for your office 401k.

If you don’t have a 401k, there are free robo-advisors online or you can meet with a financial planner to figure out the best way to start thinking about your future.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene where the alleged shooting happened.
UPDATE: Man arrested after Fargo shooting
Christopher Doyle and his crew are removing snow off of a roof.
‘Homeowners need to be aware’: Snow removal businesses are trying to clear off roofs before storm arrives
Grand Forks Police logo
UPDATE: Deceased & shooter identified in Grand Forks, no charges filed yet
Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia, 34, and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Araceli Medina, were taken...
Fugitive couple arrested in Mexico; 5 missing children recovered
Minnesota DNR EagleCam nest falls on Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Minnesota DNR EagleCam nest falls from tree

Latest News

Hale fired a total of 152 rounds during the attack before being killed by police.
Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months
Former President Donald Trump arrived in New York City Monday afternoon ahead of his arraignment.
Trump arrives in NYC before his Tuesday arraignment
Arkansas was among the first states hit by the severe weather Friday when a tornado dropped...
More severe weather forecast for parts of US still reeling
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 15
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 15
Tanya Tucker, from left, Bob McDill and Patty Loveless pose at a news conference for the...
Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless and Bob McDill to join Country Music Hall of Fame