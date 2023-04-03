State and county officials urge people to prepare for winter storm

NORTH DAKOTA/MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - City, county and state officials are putting warnings out ahead of an early April winter storm expected to dump heavy, wet snow across much of the area.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to make plans to stay home or find a safe location with long duration blizzard conditions expected.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says the northern valley is predicted to get 8-19 inches of snow, plus 45-50 mile per hour winds. They say people should prepare to be home until at least Thursday, adding that “highways will be closed unless there’s a miracle.” Sheriff’s officials say county roads are not an alternative, as they will be just as bad as the highways.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is anticipating the storm will cause road closures. Once the roads close, the Highway Patrol says they will not reopen until the storm recedes enough for NDDOT plows to clear roads enough for safe travel.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation warns drivers in northwest Minnesota that the forecasted winter storm will significantly reduce visibility and can make travel difficult or impossible later Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning that goes into effect Tuesday morning through Thursday morning, with blizzard conditions expected.

MnDOT says heavy snow, strong winds, blowing and drifting snow, and whiteout conditions are likely. Travel advisories and road closures are possible, so people are urged to check 511mn.org before heading out.

The forecasted conditions could become a life-threatening situation for stranded motorists. Drivers should plan accordingly with an emergency supply kit and clothing for extreme cold.

When a road is closed, it is illegal to travel in that area and rescue may not be possible. Drivers can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail, and other expenses or penalties may apply if travelers need to be rescued.

MnDOT says snowplow operators will do their best to make highways safe. Drivers should stay at least 10 car lengths behind a plow and not drive into snow clouds. If you must travel, turn on your headlights, wear your seat belt and don’t use cruise control.

