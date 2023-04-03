Cooking with Cash Wa
Sanford, Fairview postpone merger completion date

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services announced in a joint statement that the target closing date for the organizations’ merger has been moved back.

The merger was initially set to be finalized by March 31 before being extended to May 31.

The health systems now say the merger’s target closing date will be after May 31.

“In the interest of ongoing cooperation with the Office of the Minnesota Attorney General, we have extended the target closing date for our merger until after May 31st and agreed to their request for 90 days’ notice prior to closing at a future date,” the organizations said.

The organizations wrote in a press release, “We respect the thorough review underway by the Attorney General’s Office and are honoring their request for more time as we continue work toward finalizing our combination.”

“We remain confident in the benefits of the merger for our people, patients and communities and our shared vision to advance world-class health care for all we serve.”

