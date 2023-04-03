Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Police: Teen charged in 17-year-old’s fentanyl intoxication death

Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old in January.(Dickinson County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A teen in Kansas is behind bars as she stands accused of distribution of the fentanyl that killed another teenage girl.

The Abilene Police Department said they began investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl in January.

Officials said the girl had been found in her Abilene home and, after an autopsy, they determined she died from fentanyl intoxication.

On Monday, authorities said they arrested 18-year-old Daisy L. Skilling in connection with the investigation. Police said she was arrested on an outstanding Dickinson County warrant for the crime.

Skilling was booked on the distribution of a controlled substance causing death, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

She is held on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene where the alleged shooting happened.
UPDATE: Man arrested after Fargo shooting
Christopher Doyle and his crew are removing snow off of a roof.
‘Homeowners need to be aware’: Snow removal businesses are trying to clear off roofs before storm arrives
Grand Forks Police logo
UPDATE: Deceased & shooter identified in Grand Forks, no charges filed yet
Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia, 34, and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Araceli Medina, were taken...
Fugitive couple arrested in Mexico; 5 missing children recovered
Minnesota DNR EagleCam nest falls on Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Chick dies after Minnesota DNR EagleCam nest falls from tree

Latest News

In a January memo to employees, McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said the company...
McDonald’s temporarily closes US offices ahead of layoffs
President Joe Biden hugs Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., as he is greeted at Minneapolis−Saint Paul...
Biden pushes econ policy as Trump indictment gets attention
A state medical board could be investigating a doctor for his alleged role that nearly killed a...
Overmedicated: Doctor accused of not following drug protocols
Map locates the Willow oil-drilling project in Alaska’s Western Arctic, which the Biden...
Alaska oil project construction allowed as lawsuits play out
6:00PM News April 3- Part 2
6:00PM News April 3- Part 2