ND House votes again on pronoun bill; not enough to override veto

Vote was 56-36
Trans Flag
Trans Flag(Lena Balk)
By Justin Betti
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota’s House lawmakers failed to override the governor’s veto of the so-called pronoun bill.

The House voted 56-36 in favor of Senate Bill 2231, which would have restricted teachers and staff from referring to transgender students by the personal pronouns they use, without parent and school administrator permission.

That’s not enough for the 2/3 they would have needed to override Gov. Burgum’s veto.

You can read the full bill here: https://www.ndlegis.gov/assembly/68-2023/regular/documents/23-0590-03000.pdf

