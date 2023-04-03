Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

ND House votes again on increased speed limit

Not enough support to override veto
Speedometer
Speedometer(paul adler)
By Justin Betti
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota House lawmakers voted to reconsider a bill, Monday, designed to raise the speed limit on state interstates.

The House voted 58-34 in favor of HB 1475 (https://www.ndlegis.gov/assembly/68-2023/regular/documents/23-0819-02000.pdf). That’s short of the 2/3 approval needed to override Gov. Burgum’s veto.

The Governor had previously said the bill went against the state’s Vision Zero goal of eliminating motor vehicle deaths in the state.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene where the alleged shooting happened.
UPDATE: Man arrested after Fargo shooting
Christopher Doyle and his crew are removing snow off of a roof.
‘Homeowners need to be aware’: Snow removal businesses are trying to clear off roofs before storm arrives
Grand Forks Police logo
UPDATE: Deceased & shooter identified in Grand Forks, no charges filed yet
Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia, 34, and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Araceli Medina, were taken...
Fugitive couple arrested in Mexico; 5 missing children recovered
Minnesota DNR EagleCam nest falls on Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Chick dies after Minnesota DNR EagleCam nest falls from tree

Latest News

Deceased & shooter identified in Grand Forks - April 4
Deceased & shooter identified in Grand Forks - April 4
Trans Flag
ND House votes again on pronoun bill; not enough to override veto
Fire destroys hot tub and fence causing $10,000 in damages - April 3
Fire destroys hot tub and fence causing $10,000 in damages - April 3
Fargo Public Schools switch to virtual learning April 4-6
Fargo Public Schools switch to virtual learning April 4-6