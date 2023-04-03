ND House votes again on increased speed limit

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota House lawmakers voted to reconsider a bill, Monday, designed to raise the speed limit on state interstates.

The House voted 58-34 in favor of HB 1475 (https://www.ndlegis.gov/assembly/68-2023/regular/documents/23-0819-02000.pdf). That’s short of the 2/3 approval needed to override Gov. Burgum’s veto.

The Governor had previously said the bill went against the state’s Vision Zero goal of eliminating motor vehicle deaths in the state.

