Make-A-Wish kid uses wish to help others

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Wish kids can wish for anything – a trip to a warmer location, to meet a professional athlete, or to have a puppy and so much more. A wish type that is growing in popularity is a wish to give to others. Wish kid Caden Custer used his opportunity through Make-A-Wish to help feed local families in need.

To honor kids like Caden, who has cystic fibrosis, and to celebrate the kick-off of World Wish Month, the staff and board of Make-A-Wish North Dakota are volunteering at Great Plains Food Bank on Monday, April 3.

“Wish kids are special in so many ways,” said Billi Jo Zielinski, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish North Dakota. “The selflessness we have seen through those who wish to help their communities is truly inspiring. We knew this year we wanted to give back the way kids like Caden have.”

Great Plains Food Bank and the local Make-A-Wish chapter depend upon volunteers to fulfill their missions.

“Volunteers are at the heart of our operations,” said Marcia Paulson, Great Plains Food Bank Chief Development Officer. “Children, families, businesses, churches, and civic organizations give so generously of their time to help us prepare food for statewide distribution to our neighbors living with hunger. We’re so grateful for children like Caden who are leading the way.”

Make-A-Wish North Dakota has partnered with Hope Blooms and Churches United for the Homeless in the past to honor the month in which the very first wish was granted to a 7-year-old boy named Chris Greicius, which started a global movement of bringing hope, strength and joy to children with critical illnesses.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.