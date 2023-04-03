Cooking with Cash Wa
“It’s just very disappointing”: Minot mother sharing her thoughts on pronoun bill

Minot mother speaking out on recent legislature
Minot mother speaking out on recent legislature(Action News 5)
By Zoe Jones
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Senate Bill 2231, also known as the pronoun bill, has been a hot topic of conversation for North Dakotans for quite some time, and as after recent developments, many have started speaking out.

The bill was vetoed by Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday, March 30, but the senate overturned his veto that same night.

This meant the bill went back to the North Dakota House of Representatives, and while the house did meet on Friday, March 31 no decision regarding the bill was made.

But one Minot mother is speaking out and sharing her story after her transgender child, Raven, committed suicide back in September.

Asheley LeFlors says she’s been in contact with her senator, Randy Burckhard, regading several bills, and shes shared Raven’s experiences as well.

LeFlors said she can’t believe that some representatives still support the bill.

“It’s just very disappointing to know that there’s people in your district who are suffering, because it’s not just my child, there’s many children in our area that are suffering,” LeFlors said. “And to know of one who suffered so much to the point that they committed suicide and to just push that aside is just very sad.”

LeFlors said the legislature is disrespectful to the community.

“Pronouns are an important thing to our community, and they need to be respected,” LeFlors said. “They should not be giving other people permission to blatantly disrespect people.”

LeFlors said Raven had teachers who respected Raven’s pronouns and she was grateful for them.

“I grew to appreciate the fact that their teachers were protecting them, and not outing my child even to me,” LeFlors said. “That was a big deal creating a safe space for my child to figure out who they were.”

LeFlors is starting an organization for parents and families of the LGBTQ+ community called Raven’s Mom. For now, if anyone would like more information, they can send a message to the ravensmomforever@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

