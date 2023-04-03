Hunker Down for What Could be the Biggest Winter Wallop Yet This Season

EVENING CURRENTS:

We have some light snow showers moving through the Northern Valley. They are, more or less, centered near the Red River with lighter flurries as far south as the Highway 2 Corridor. Further south, we are dealing with some low clouds and freezing mist/fog in some places, particularly in Lakes Country. All-in-all, it is a very dreary day here in the Valley.

Temperatures are in the 20s for most locations in the area. It is a bit colder in the north, where temperatures are in the teens. In the south and east, on the other hand, temps are in the 30s.

Wind are blowing out of the northwest at about 15 - 25 mph and visibility is a bit limited in places in the north where they are dealing with the snow.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS - TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY:

First off, we will continue to see the light snow in the Northern Valley through the remainder of the evening. Conditions will also remain fairly steady elsewhere.

TUESDAY:

We will start to see the snow associated with the major winter storm enter the area in the very early morning hours of Tuesday. The snow will already be heavy as it enters our area. It will continue to push to the north and to the east through the morning hours.

By the morning commute, we will see the snow as far north as the I-94 corridor west of Fargo. It will also be impacting the I-29 Corridor south of Fargo toward the North Dakota-South Dakota border. Major travel impacts will continue from this point through Thursday as this storm moves very slowly through our area.

By Tuesday at lunch time, the snow will be pushing through the Highway 2 Corridor. At this point, the winds will also begin to pick up. From here through the end of the storm, we will see sustained winds of near 30 mph with gusts over 50 mph at times. Visibility will quickly become very limited. Travel should be avoided, if possible. Blizzard conditions are extremely likely for long periods of time.

By the evening commute, we will be seeing a band of extremely heavy snow stretch through the area. It will span from roughly, the Bemidji area, through the Fargo area, and into the James River Valley near the North Dakota-South Dakota border. This band of snow has the potential to drop snow at a rate of 2″ per hour. Outside of this band, the snow will be lighter, but still very hard.

By around bedtime on Tuesday, the band of heavy snow will have moved to the north. At this point it will be impacting the Lake of the Woods area, through Grand Forks, and into the northern James River Valley. This band will continue to stretch further south into South Dakota. The snow in the Southern Valley and Lakes Country will be lighter, but still moderately heavy.

WEDNESDAY:

During the overnight period into Wednesday morning, we will see another round of very heavy snow enter the southern Valley from the south. Again, we could see snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour from this band of snow.

By the morning commute, this second band of heavy snow will have intensified and will be impacting Northwestern Minnesota and into the Grand Forks area. Again, travel is not advised, if possible. Winds will continue to be in the 30 mph range with gusts nearing 50 mph. Further to the south, near the North Dakota-South Dakota border, the snow will be much lighter. In the south, the storm will be beginning to end as the system continues to the north and east into Canada.

By lunchtime, the snow will be wrapping up in the south. In the north though, the snow will continue. It won’t be as strong as it had been through much of the day on Tuesday. However, it will still be coming down in substantial rates. The winds will still be as strong or stronger at that point as well. Travel will still be extremely difficult.

By the evening, many locations in the south will no longer be seeing snow. In this region, the snow will become more scattered. In the north, the snow will still be more organized.

Through the remained of the evening, we will still have scattered snow in the south. In the north it will start to break up there as well thanks to the system moving out of the area. However, the Northern Valley will continue to see the scattered snow showers through Thursday morning.

IMPACTS:

This system has the potential to be the most impactful winter that we have seen all winter. Most of the area will receive more that 8″ of snow. Many places could receive 1 - 1.5 FEET of snow, and some places could see up to 2 feet or even a bit more than that. A detail snow potential map can be found below under the “Weather Headline” title. As a result of this much snow and the strong winds, we will have significant region-wide travel disruptions, both on the ground and in the air. We could see power outages, snow drifts over 12′ high, long lasting blizzard conditions. All of these impacts will become dangerous to people, pets, and livestock across the area.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: To end this week, we will have temperatures that continue to be below average. Thursday will have some snow lingering in our northwestern counties. This snow will be light and scattered, but could still cause low visibility as we will have a stiff breeze out of the northwest. However, by the afternoon, we should have partly cloudy or even clear skies. We will start the day in the single digits and teens, but we will end the day with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Thanks to the clear skies and northwest wind, we will see temperatures a bit chillier to start the day on Friday. Temps will be in the single digits and teens, but a few degrees cooler than on Friday. We will warm-up nicely, though. By the afternoon, a lot of the area will be above freezing. This means that our snowmelt and river runoff is delayed further.

SATURDAY - EASTER SUNDAY: Our weekend looks nice and warm. We have a chance for some spotty rain showers on Sunday. Temperatures on overnight on both days will be in the 20s for most. Both days, we will warm up to around 40 by the afternoon despite cloudy skies on Sunday.

TUESDAY - FRIDAY: Next week is looking much warmer. We will have mostly sunny skies all week. Morning lows will be in the 20s and 30s each night, while highs will be in the 40s or even 50s for most.

