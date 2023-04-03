Cooking with Cash Wa
FPD continues to work on cracking down on Fake IDs

This weekend alone, there were three reports of fake ID usage, according to dispatch logs.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Fargo Police Department is continuing to work to crack down on fake IDs filtering through the city. They say the ids are becoming more sophisticated.

The department says they aren’t seeing a significant increase in the number of fake ID reports, at this time, but last month, there were at least three reports of fake ID use. Just this weekend alone, there were three more, according to dispatch logs.

Police say the consequence depends on the situation.

“If you are a person that’s possessing or creating fake IDs and selling them for sale, it goes anywhere from an infraction, which is a lighter criminal offense, to a B misdemeanor. Fines are anywhere from $300 to $500,” said Lt. Bill Ahlfeldt of the Fargo Police Department.

If there is a business selling alcohol, that is knowingly allowing false ids and underage drinking, the offense includes a hefty fine, It could also mean a potential civil penalty like a suspension of their liquor license.

Police say to help combat these crimes, businesses should be using ID scanners. The department adds their officers are continue to take training to stay up-to-date on the latest fake ID trends.

