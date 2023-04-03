Cooking with Cash Wa
Fire destroys hot tub and fence causing $10,000 in damages

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An investigation is underway after crews responded to a home in the 1300 block of 11th Ave N for an original report of a garage fire that spread to the deck. This all happened Friday around 9 p.m. When crews found that a fence and hot tub located on the outside of the house were actually on fire. The fire had not spread to the home.

The homeowners were not home at the time, but watched what was happening when firefighters appeared on their ring camera.

The flames were quickly extinguished, but the damage is estimated around $10,000.

