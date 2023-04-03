Fargo Public Schools switch to virtual learning April 4-6

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to the projected weather conditions, all Fargo Public Schools buildings are closed and extra-curricular activities are canceled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Staff and students will transition to remote learning, so students should remain at home and join their classes virtually April 4-6. Teachers will also work from home; the schedule for the remote learning day is available at this link.

The district is closed on Friday, April 7 due to a prescheduled no school day.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Red River Valley is following suit and will be closed Tuesday, April 4 through Thursday, April 6. This includes the Fargo Public School sites, two Youth Centers, The CLUB Teen Center, and Administrative Offices.

For a full list of area school and business closings, click here.

