Fargo Public Schools switch to virtual learning April 4-6
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to the projected weather conditions, all Fargo Public Schools buildings are closed and extra-curricular activities are canceled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Staff and students will transition to remote learning, so students should remain at home and join their classes virtually April 4-6. Teachers will also work from home; the schedule for the remote learning day is available at this link.
The district is closed on Friday, April 7 due to a prescheduled no school day.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Red River Valley is following suit and will be closed Tuesday, April 4 through Thursday, April 6. This includes the Fargo Public School sites, two Youth Centers, The CLUB Teen Center, and Administrative Offices.
