Fabulous Fashion and Friends Fundraiser April 27th to Benefit the Rape & Abuse Crisis Center

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

For the 11th year My Best Friend’s Closet is sponsoring an incredible fundraiser benefitting the Rape & Abuse Crisis Center. It’s called Fabulous Fashion and Friends and that is exactly what it is! It all kicks off at 5:30 with the pre-party on April 27th at the Avalon Events Center, followed by dinner, a program and of course a fabulous fashion show event you do not want to miss! All this fun has an important community cause behind it.

The RACC’s Meredith Haugen Play Therapy Room will benefit from the event’s proceeds. The Meredith Haugen Play Therapy Room was built to meet the needs of children who have been sexually abused or are experiencing domestic violence in their home.

During play therapy, children use art, dramatic and fantasy play to express themselves. The room is home to many unique therapeutic toys. It is where counselors can help prepare children for court and where children feel most comfortable to begin sharing their stories of abuse and violence and most importantly where healing for these children begins.

So what is the connection between My Best Friend’s Closet, a second hand store in Fargo, and The Rape and Abuse Crisis Center? The original owners were Glenda Haugen and her daughter Meredith Haugen. Meredith had a love for children and helping people. She volunteered often at the RACC. When Meredith passed away at the young age of 30 her family wanted to honor her. They were overwhelmed with the memorials given to honor their daughter and decided to fund the Meredith Haugen Play Therapy Room at the RACC. Her family felt that this was a way their daughter could live on through helping children. The room was fully funded through other donations from businesses and individuals as well as grants.

Proceeds from the annual Fabulous Fashion and Friends event has continued to help fund the children’s play therapy room. Glenda Haugen has since sold the business to a long time employee of hers, Jen Fischer who will continue the legacy by hosting the event this year.

The Rape and Abuse Crisis Center of Fargo-Moorhead (RACC) provides comprehensive services to victims of domestic/dating violence, sexual assault, elder abuse, trafficking/sexual exploitation and child sexual abuse in eastern North Dakota and west central Minnesota. They are committed to transforming our community’s response to violence and abuse to ensure healing for those who have been victimized and personal safety for all. All victim services are free, confidential, accessible, appropriate and distributed on a nondiscriminatory basis. The RACC is committed to reducing barriers to services for traditionally under-served populations.

If you are interested in supporting this need in our community there are a number of ways you can help.

Attend the event! You can buy your tickets for this event at https://one.bidpal.net/styleshow23

Donate an item for the silent auction. Contact Jody Hudson jodyh@raccfm.com to learn more.

Volunteer at the Rape & Abuse Crisis Center. Visit https://www.raccfm.com/get-involved/ to see how you can help.

April is Sexual Abuse Awareness Month. If you are in need of the services given by the Rape & Abuse Crisis Center you can call 800-344-7273

or 701-293-7273 or visit https://www.raccfm.com/.

The RACC is located at:

317 8th St North

Fargo, ND 58102

Addition help can be found here:

NATIONAL HOTLINE

Domestic Violence: 800-799-SAFE (7233)

Sexual Assault: 800-FYI-CALL (394-2255)

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.