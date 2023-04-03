Cooking with Cash Wa
City of Moorhead asks people not to park on the streets

Vehicle parked on street
Vehicle parked on street(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - With large amounts of heavy, wet snow expected over the next several days, the City of Moorhead is asking people not to park on city streets from April 4-6.

Getting cars off the streets will allow crews to more efficiently clear snow. Street crews say it slows down the snow-clearing process when they have to plow around parked cars.

Snow is expected to start falling on Tuesday, with much of the area receiving a foot or more of snow over the next few days. For the latest on the late-season winter storm, download the VNL Weather App or visit the First Alert StormTeam page on our website.

