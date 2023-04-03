Bracing for What Could be the Biggest Winter Wallop Yet This Season

MONDAY:

Flurries and spotty freezing drizzle are greeting drivers in the northern valley this morning. Some roads may be slick with up to an inch of accumulation in spots. It is a little cooler in the northwest with temperatures in the teens and twenties. Elsewhere, many spots are still holding in the thirties. NW winds already are starting to arrive and become breezy.

By the afternoon/evening, temperatures won’t get as warm as we did Sunday, but we will stay mild still in the low to upper 30s. Still maintaining that cloud coverage and breezy winds which won’t help increase the temps. However, it will help us try to melt s

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS - TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: However we have been paying attention to this system for the past couple of days. We are starting to see some agreement between the models with this system. This system will be a slow moving Colorado Low-type system that could result in a two day snow event. With the heavy snow, the system will bring strong winds and dangerous travel. We will keep you updated as this system develops and approaches. It should be noted while we are not saying this will result in 8 or more inches of snow, these are the types of systems that typically do bring snow accumulation of 8 or more inches of snow. Some areas are looking at snow totals of 9-12+ inches along I-94 from Bismarck all through Valley City. Along the I-29 corridor and stretching East and west a bit, with see 12-20+”. Other surrounding areas will see the smaller amounts, but still notable. Staye tuned to Valley News Live.

THURSDAY - SATURDAY: Behind our early April storm, colder air filters in again. This means that our snowmelt and river runoff is delayed further. We do look to warm back above freezing into the weekend with at least several hours of melting potential each day. Nights still cool back below freezing.

EASTER SUNDAY-TUESDAY: It will be pleasant couple of days with mostly cloudy skies and calmer winds. However, happy news here to report, there is a forecasted temperature of 41 on Tuesday!! 2 days after we break the record if we continue along the forecasted temperatures. We will continue to stay a bit warmer as we start the next week with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 30s!

