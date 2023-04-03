Cooking with Cash Wa
3-vehicle crash in Grand Forks leads to arrest

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and three vehicles are damaged following a chain-reaction crash in Grand Forks.

Police say on Sunday, April 2 around 8:45 p.m., a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Shawn Schweigert of Grand Forks was taking a north turn onto Demers Ave. from N. Washington St.

When making the turn, police say Schweigert hit a vehicle in the turn lane, causing that vehicle to hit another car.

Schweigert was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and then arrested for several drug related offenses, according to police.

One person in the second car was treated on scene by paramedics. No one in the third car has any reported injuries.

