Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

One dead after shooting at Grand Forks apartment

Grand Forks Police logo
Grand Forks Police logo(Grand Forks Police Department)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a shooting at a Grand Forks apartment complex.

Police were called just before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, for shots fired at 1110 Stanford Road. The apartment is located south of Highway 2 and east of Interstate-29, northwest of the Ralph Engelstad Arena.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the first floor hallway with a gunshot wound. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man was later pronounced dead at Altru.

Two guns were recovered from the scene and all involved people involved were identified. Police say this appears to be an isolated incident with no additional danger to the public. 

The deceased man’s identity is being withheld until family can be notified. The investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i29 Closed
I-29 closed from Fargo to South Dakota border
Bus carrying NDSU volleyball team stuck on I-94
Bus carrying NDSU volleyball team crashes on I-94; driver and passengers are all safe
Generic Police Lights
Many drivers don’t move over for emergency vehicles due to new vehicle features, distracted driving
Road Conditions
Aaron Erickson at the hospital after getting his new heart.
‘It was surreal’: Moorhead teen continues to recover after heart transplant

Latest News

Minnesota DNR EagleCam nest falls on Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Minnesota DNR EagleCam nest falls from tree
Moorhead teen continues to recover after heart transplant
Moorhead teen continues to recover after heart transplant
10:00PM Sports Part 2 April 1
10:00PM Sports Part 2 - April 1
10:00PM Sports April 1
10:00PM Sports Part 1 - April 1