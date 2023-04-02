One dead after shooting at Grand Forks apartment

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a shooting at a Grand Forks apartment complex.

Police were called just before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, for shots fired at 1110 Stanford Road. The apartment is located south of Highway 2 and east of Interstate-29, northwest of the Ralph Engelstad Arena.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the first floor hallway with a gunshot wound. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man was later pronounced dead at Altru.

Two guns were recovered from the scene and all involved people involved were identified. Police say this appears to be an isolated incident with no additional danger to the public.

The deceased man’s identity is being withheld until family can be notified. The investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.