Minnesota DNR EagleCam nest falls from tree

MINNESOTA. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the EagleCam nest fell out of the tree early in the morning on Sunday, April 2.

“We wish we weren’t writing this post,” officials said on Facebook.

On the livestream of the EagleCam, wind can be heard blowing and the branches of the tree are moving just before the nest falls around 7:55 a.m. Staff are on site assessing the situation and updates will be provided throughout the day.

The eagle pair laid two eggs on February 15 and 18. One of the eggs broke on February 21 and the other egg hatched on March 26. The DNR wildlife specialists say the single chick was being fiercely protected by both adults.

