Investigation underway after shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is currently conducting an investigation after a shooting.

At around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, the Fargo Police Department was dispatched to a medical facility after a patient presented themselves at the facility with gunshot related injuries.

FPD began their investigation and determined the incident occurred in a parking lot in the 4700 block of 13th Ave S. in Fargo.

According to police, after looking at surveillance video and with witness accounts, a suspect vehicle was identified.

FPD worked with Moorhead Police Department conducted a felony stop in Moorhead and detained the suspect.

According to police the victim and suspect are known to each other.

The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

This investigation is ongoing.

