Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Investigation underway after shooting

Police
Police(VNL)
By Zoe Jones
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is currently conducting an investigation after a shooting.

At around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, the Fargo Police Department was dispatched to a medical facility after a patient presented themselves at the facility with gunshot related injuries.

FPD began their investigation and determined the incident occurred in a parking lot in the 4700 block of 13th Ave S. in Fargo.

According to police, after looking at surveillance video and with witness accounts, a suspect vehicle was identified.

FPD worked with Moorhead Police Department conducted a felony stop in Moorhead and detained the suspect.

According to police the victim and suspect are known to each other.

The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

This investigation is ongoing.

Stick with Valley News Live for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i29 Closed
I-29 closed from Fargo to South Dakota border
Bus carrying NDSU volleyball team stuck on I-94
Bus carrying NDSU volleyball team crashes on I-94; driver and passengers are all safe
Road Conditions
Generic Police Lights
Many drivers don’t move over for emergency vehicles due to new vehicle features, distracted driving
Aaron Erickson at the hospital after getting his new heart.
‘It was surreal’: Moorhead teen continues to recover after heart transplant

Latest News

News - Moorhead teen recovering after heart transplant - April 2, 2023
News - Moorhead teen recovering after heart transplant - April 2, 2023
Christopher Doyle and his crew are removing snow off of a roof.
‘Homeowners need to be aware’: Snow removal businesses are trying to clear off roofs before storm arrives
FILE. House fire graphic.
House fire in rural S. Fargo leaves 13 cats dead
A Tuesday afternoon Tyler area house fire may have resulted in the death of an elderly woman.
Fire destroys home in rural Barnesville