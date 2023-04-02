Cooking with Cash Wa
House fire in rural S. Fargo leaves 13 cats dead

FILE. House fire graphic.
FILE. House fire graphic.(WLUC)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple fire agencies responded to a call in the 800 Block of 88th Ave. S. of S. Fargo Saturday night. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 13 cats died.

Horace, Kindred and West Fargo Rural Fire Depts. all responded to the incident and were able to contain the fire to the kitchen. However, there was widespread smoke damage throughout the entire home.

There were no injuries reported. The sheriff’s office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office will continue to investigate the fire after the cause was to be undetermined.

