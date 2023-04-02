Cooking with Cash Wa
‘Homeowners need to be aware’: Snow removal businesses are trying to clear off roofs before storm arrives

Christopher Doyle and his crew are removing snow off of a roof.
By Aaron Walling
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Another winter storm is set to hit the Red River Valley this week. Snow removal businesses have been tackling ice dams and clearing snow off of roofs.

They are warning homeowners to get their roofs cleared off because there are dangers associated with water and weight issues. Which can impact your homes, garages and other structures.

“Just the volume and the weight of the snow it’s been kind of an unusual year for that.” said Neil Legatt of Neil Legatt, LLC.

“If it builds up, builds up, there’s a possibility it could collapse with the weight.” said Christopher Doyle of Doyle Ice Dam/Roof Snow Removal.

Legatt said he has dealt with homes that have suffered from water damage. It can takes hours just to clear it out and these businesses have been working on many homes this winter.

“When you got to cut channels through the ice and if it’s a foot, foot and a half thick and it goes up the roof three feet it takes a long time.” said Legatt. “It is a maintenance issue so homeowners need to be aware of that and it is very important especially at the very beginning of the season, yeah we can’t predict how much snow we’re going to get through the season but if we can keep those clear all through the season we won’t have this major problem at the end of the season.”

Doyle, who just started his business, said that his crew has been working seven days a week.

“They show me cracks in their ceilings, there was leakage and it just feels good to help people in the community. The elderly especially because they’re not physically able to get up there and do it so it feels good to help people out.” said Doyle.

The storm is set to hit this Tuesday.

