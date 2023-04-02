Fire destroys home in rural Barnesville

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Multiple fire departments responded to a fire in rural Barnesville, Minn., Saturday evening. The house was deemed a total loss and no injuries were reported.

The call came in at 8:37 p.m.

Barnesville and Sabin Fire Depts. responded to the fire off of 130th St. S. The house was completely engulfed in flames, however they had a hard time getting to the residence because the driveway was covered in blowing snow. They needed the Clay County Highway Dept. to plow a path so firefighters could reach the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Barnesville Fire, Sabin Fire and Barnesville Ambulance responded to the call.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.