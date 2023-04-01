“We deserve to live”: Transgender Visibility Rally draws in a crowd

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This year’s Transgender Day of Visibility is hitting a little harder for those in North Dakota.

The North Dakota House is next to re-consider the controversial Senate Bill 2231, also known as the pronoun bill, after the senate voted to override Gov. Doug Burgum’s veto on Thursday.

But local advocates were out in full force at the rally on Friday voicing their opinions regarding recent developments.

Transgender Visibility Day is typically considered a day of celebration for the transgender community, but given recent legislation, rally organizer Zara Crystal, said that wasn’t the case this Friday.

“Usually this would be a celebration, but with all the negative bills coming out, we had to make ourselves known to the public,” Crystal said.

Advocates say they’re fighting all year long, but with the new legislation, there’s a new fuel to their fight.

The crowd could be heard with advocates shouting throughout the rally with some saying, “We deserve to live,” and others declaring, “We will not take the b.s. that is coming out of Bismarck.”

Crystal said advocates are just wanting to be seen as people.

“So many people don’t even know a trans person, they don’t know about this legislation, they don’t know how much it’s hurting actual human beings,” Crystal said. “So I’m hoping that people will be able to look at us, see us in person, and be able to be like, ‘Oh these are humans. These are humans who have feelings, families, lives, love and deserve that love.’”

SB 2231 has been a heavy topic of discussion for many over the last few weeks as lawmakers and advocates share their arguments. But advocates in Fargo say they won’t go down without a fight. And Friday’s rally was proof that local advocates will continue to push back for as long as they need.

The House did meet on Friday, however, no action was taken regarding the bill.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.