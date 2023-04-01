Sunny & Chilly Saturday behind Friday Storm

NEXT 24 HOURS:

There is a chance of another round of precipitation coming in on Sunday as a warm front moves in. This round looks to be snow that will affect the northern Valley. Light wintry mix is possible ahead of the warm front through the central valley and east-central ND. If we don’t hit 40 degrees on Sunday in Fargo (Forecast: 38), it will be quite some time before we have another chance.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

SUNDAY-MONDAY: Precipitation coming in on Sunday as a warm front moves in. This round looks to be snow that will affect the northern Valley. Light wintry mix is possible ahead of the warm front through the central valley and east-central ND. Monday is looking much calmer but with similar temperatures. Mostly cloudy skies are likely with a little bit of a north breeze. A few flakes/flurries can’t be ruled out completely.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS - TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: We have been paying VERY CLOSE attention to this system for several days now days and called a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY a week in advance. We are starting to see some agreement between the models with this system as far as timing, though there are some minor disagreements in the track. This system will be a slow moving Colorado Low that will result in a two day snow event - moving in from the southwest Tuesday (April 4) and exiting east Wednesday (April 5). Along with heavy snow likely exceeding 6-8″ for many areas the way it’s looking now, the system will bring strong winds and dangerous regional travel. We can’t dismiss the very real possibility of a blizzard with significant wind and significant snow amounts for some. Again, we are very far out from this system and things could change. We will keep you updated as this system develops and approaches. It should be noted while we are not saying this *will* result in 8 or more inches of snow, these are the types of systems that *typically* do bring snow accumulation of 8 or more inches of snow. This one bears watching... especially for this time of year in regards to newborn livestock and our flood outlook.

THURSDAY - SATURDAY: Behind our early April storm, colder air filters in again. This means that our snowmelt and river runoff is delayed further. We do look to warm back above freezing into the weekend with at least several hours of melting potential each day. Nights still cool back below freezing.

EASTER SUNDAY-TUESDAY: It will be pleasant couple of days with mostly cloudy skies and calmer winds. However, happy news here to report, there is a forecasted temperature of 41 on Tuesday!! 2 days after we break the record if we continue along the forecasted temperatures. We will continue to stay a bit warmer as we start the next week with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 30s!

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.