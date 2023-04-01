NDDOT: I-94 fully opens

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Aaron Walling
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Dept. of Transportation announced that I-94 across the state has fully reopened.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

