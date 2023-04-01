I-29 closed from Fargo to South Dakota border

Cooking with Cash Wa
Drivers are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed I-29 at 8 p.m. Friday, due to poor weather conditions.

Officials say I-94 between Bismarck and Fargo will remain closed, as well as I-29 northbound from the South Dakota border to N.D. Highway 13. Drivers are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions.

Currently, I-29 northbound from N.D. Highway 13 to Fargo is open, but there is a No Travel Advisory for much of the state.

