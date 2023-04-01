Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Alex Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security prison

Officials say Alex Murdaugh has been moved to the statewide protective custody unit of a South Carolina maximum security prison. (Source: WCSC)
By Patrick Phillips and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Former attorney and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to the statewide protective custody unit of a maximum security prison.

WCSC reports the state’s corrections department made the decision on Friday after Murdaugh’s reception and evaluation process was complete.

Murdaugh was sentenced to two life sentences in the killings of his wife and son at the family’s rural hunting property in Colleton County.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections Protective Custody Review Board reports it met this week to make a recommendation for a statewide protective custody classification for Murdaugh.

The four-member board included SCDC security, mental health and classification experts, the agency said.

“Inmates in this unit have validated protective concerns and are placed in a specialized unit to separate them from the general population,” the agency said in a statement. “Their location is not disclosed for safety and security reasons.”

According to the department, the unit currently houses 28 inmates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

0315 gun crime generic shooting
UPDATE: Two arrested after shooting in Cass Lake, MN
Gov. Doug Burgum
UPDATE: ND Senate overrides Gov. Burgum’s veto on controversial school pronoun bill
Police sirens
Two arrested after attempted robbery in Fargo
Aerials show the scene Thursday after a train derailment in Raymond, Minnesota. (Source:...
Evacuation order lifted after Minnesota train derailment
Crash graphic
Woman hurt in I-94 rollover

Latest News

701x GPS tags
New tech tags help ranchers track livestock
Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere
Reports: Injuries after roof collapses at Ill. theater during storm
Trans Visibility Rally
“We deserve to live”: Transgender Visibility Rally draws in a crowd
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the media after a briefing in Rolling Fork, Miss.,...
Biden: Feds ‘not leaving’ Mississippi town hit by tornado
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are in Mississippi to see the devastation left by...
Biden tours damage as new tornado outbreak hits