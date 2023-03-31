Woman hurt in I-94 rollover
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEAR ROTHSAY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman has minor injuries following a rollover along I-94.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 1 a.m. on Friday, March 31 along the interstate near Rothsay.
The crash report says 23-year-old Cassandra Draeger of Fargo was heading east when she lost control and rolled into the median. She was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say the roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.
