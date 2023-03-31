Cooking with Cash Wa
Wisconsin man wanted for murder arrested in Moorhead

36-year-old Lloyd Hayes was arrested and booked into the Clay County Jail on March 29.
LLOYD HAYES(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Wisconsin man is now booked in the Clay County Jail and is facing charges of premeditated murder and robbery out of his home state.

36-year-old Lloyd Hayes was arrested and booked into the Clay County Jail on March 29. The details surrounding his arrest have not been made immediately available.

It is believed Hayes currently has two outstanding warrants. He previously plead guilty to batter and drug charges in Wisconsin.

